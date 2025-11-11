Qgo Finance standalone net profit rises 10.53% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 6.46% to Rs 4.45 crore

Net profit of Qgo Finance rose 10.53% to Rs 0.84 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.76 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 6.46% to Rs 4.45 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 4.18 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.4.454.1886.7487.081.211.081.141.040.840.76

