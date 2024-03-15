Emami Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Emami Ltd is quoting at Rs 425.85, down 2.09% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 73.89% in last one year as compared to a 29.41% rally in NIFTY and a 20.75% spurt in the Nifty FMCG index.

Emami Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 425.85, down 2.09% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.75% on the day, quoting at 21980.75. The Sensex is at 72637.21, down 0.63%.Emami Ltd has eased around 7.42% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Emami Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 1.47% in last one month and is currently quoting at 54145.8, up 0.29% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 4.89 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 8.07 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 29.21 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

