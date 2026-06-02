Emami Ltd is quoting at Rs 392.55, down 1.27% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 34.27% in last one year as compared to a 4.38% slide in NIFTY and a 12.78% fall in the Nifty FMCG index.

Emami Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 392.55, down 1.27% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.36% on the day, quoting at 23467.1. The Sensex is at 74624.13, up 0.48%.Emami Ltd has eased around 13.92% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Emami Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 5.65% in last one month and is currently quoting at 48247.7, up 0.26% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.65 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 4.79 lakh shares in last one month.