Max Financial Services Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Max Financial Services Ltd is quoting at Rs 1605.2, down 1.18% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 6.08% in last one year as compared to a 4.38% slide in NIFTY and a 5.12% fall in the Nifty Financial Services index.

Max Financial Services Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1605.2, down 1.18% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.36% on the day, quoting at 23467.1. The Sensex is at 74624.13, up 0.48%.Max Financial Services Ltd has eased around 0.09% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Max Financial Services Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 3.5% in last one month and is currently quoting at 25008.45, down 0.39% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 3.36 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 6.94 lakh shares in last one month.