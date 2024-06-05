Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Emami Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Emami Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group


Last Updated : Jun 05 2024 | 12:50 PM IST
Amara Raja Energy & Mobility Ltd, Jyothy Labs Ltd, V-Mart Retail Ltd and Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 05 June 2024.

Emami Ltd soared 13.47% to Rs 712.35 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.06 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 69175 shares in the past one month.

Amara Raja Energy & Mobility Ltd surged 11.97% to Rs 1212.8. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.21 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.23 lakh shares in the past one month.

Jyothy Labs Ltd spiked 11.53% to Rs 441. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.61 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 76250 shares in the past one month.

V-Mart Retail Ltd spurt 10.59% to Rs 2421.05. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 5252 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2009 shares in the past one month.

Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd jumped 10.52% to Rs 293.15. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 4.26 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.89 lakh shares in the past one month.

First Published: Jun 05 2024 | 12:00 PM IST

