Emami Paper Mills standalone net profit rises 862.41% in the June 2024 quarter

Net profit of Emami Paper Mills rose 862.41% to Rs 12.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 6.59% to Rs 503.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 539.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.503.69539.258.746.5030.0215.3917.461.7812.801.33

