Emami Paper Mills standalone net profit rises 862.41% in the June 2024 quarter

Emami Paper Mills standalone net profit rises 862.41% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 09 2024 | 5:16 PM IST
Sales decline 6.59% to Rs 503.69 crore

Net profit of Emami Paper Mills rose 862.41% to Rs 12.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 6.59% to Rs 503.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 539.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales503.69539.25 -7 OPM %8.746.50 -PBDT30.0215.39 95 PBT17.461.78 881 NP12.801.33 862

First Published: Aug 09 2024 | 5:07 PM IST

