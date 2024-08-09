SAL Automotive standalone net profit declines 16.85% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 17.99% to Rs 100.22 crore

Net profit of SAL Automotive declined 16.85% to Rs 1.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 17.99% to Rs 100.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 84.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.100.2284.943.584.263.143.262.102.391.481.78

