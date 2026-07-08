Embassy Development rallied 4.56% to Rs 64.88 after the company's pre-sales surged 338% to Rs 868 crore in Q1 FY27 compared with Rs 198 crore in Q1 FY26.

Collections stood at Rs 496 crore in Q1 FY27, up 54% against Rs 322 crore collected in Q1 FY26.

As of 30 June 2026, the companys net institutional debt stood at around Rs 3,363 crore, after adjusting for cash and cash equivalents of approximately Rs 1,202 crore.

Separately, the company's board approved raising additional funds of up to Rs 1,170 crore through the issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) on a private placement basis in one or more tranches and/or series. With this approval, the overall issue size has been enhanced from up to Rs 400 crore to up to Rs 1,570 crore. The face value of each NCD is Rs 1 lakh.