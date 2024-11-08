Emcure Pharma Q2 PAT rises 38.2% YoY

Emcure Pharmaceuticals announces strong Q2FY25 with 20% revenue growth and 38% profit after tax growth.

In Q2FY25, the drug maker's consolidated revenue from operations stood at Rs 2,002 crore, up 20.4% YoY and 10.3% QoQ. Profit after tax (PAT) was at 202 crore, up 38.2% YoY with PAT margins at 10.1%. EBITDA margins were at 20.8% with EBITDA at Rs 417 crore, up 26.1% YoY and 15.8% QoQ. Gross profit stood at Rs 1,213 crore, up 15.91% YoY and 7.18% QoQ. Gross profit margins were at 60.61% in Q2FY25, lower than 62.94% in Q2FY24 and 62.37% Q1FY25.

The quarter saw strong growth especially in the International businesses that grew 25% YoY and 18% QoQ. The Canadian business continued to perform well, achieving a 51% YoY growth, driven by robust growth in its base business and its subsidiary, Mantra. The Rest of the world market business grew 29% YoY aided by strong growth in both ARV and Non-ARV segment. The company continues to see strong traction in its key focus markets. Europe experienced steady growth of 6%, driven by an increase in our base business. Emcures domestic business grew by over 15% to Rs 933 crore, led by a steady performance in its base business and further aided by Sanofi distribution agreement.

Satish Mehta, CEO and managing director, Emcure Pharmaceuticals, said, "Emcure witnessed a strong performance in Q2. We have made significant investments in both our International and Domestic businesses over the past 2 years and the benefits of these efforts are starting to particularly reflect in the growth of our International business. Our recent inorganic additions Sanofi partnership in India and Mantra acquisition in Canada are now fully integrated and our focus is now on deriving both revenue and operational synergies. Moving forward, we aim to enhance the margins by leveraging operating efficiencies, while continuing to drive strong growth in both Indian and International markets through new product launches and market share gains."

Pune-based Emcure Pharmaceuticals is a leading Indian pharma company engaged in developing, manufacturing and globally marketing a broad range of pharmaceutical products.

Shares of Emcure Pharmaceuticals were currently down 1.42% at Rs 1417. It reversed after rising as much as 6.01% in early trade today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News