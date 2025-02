Emcure Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit rises 35.50% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 17.69% to Rs 1962.63 crore

Net profit of Emcure Pharmaceuticals rose 35.50% to Rs 153.72 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 113.45 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 17.69% to Rs 1962.63 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1667.64 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.1962.631667.6418.0718.41326.73262.01229.92177.62153.72113.45

