Pioneer Embroideries consolidated net profit rises 7233.33% in the December 2024 quarter

Net profit of Pioneer Embroideries rose 7233.33% to Rs 2.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 12.97% to Rs 95.78 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 84.78 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.95.7884.787.967.056.893.352.950.042.200.03

