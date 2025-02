Dhampur Sugar Mills consolidated net profit declines 52.39% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 13.00% to Rs 411.89 crore

Net profit of Dhampur Sugar Mills declined 52.39% to Rs 15.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 31.76 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 13.00% to Rs 411.89 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 364.50 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.411.89364.5010.1114.6838.1863.5821.7147.7615.1231.76

