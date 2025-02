Bemco Hydraulics consolidated net profit rises 182.05% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 62.90% to Rs 21.91 crore

Net profit of Bemco Hydraulics rose 182.05% to Rs 3.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1.17 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 62.90% to Rs 21.91 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 13.45 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.21.9113.4524.1416.954.882.014.471.843.301.17

