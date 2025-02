W H Brady & Co consolidated net profit rises 28.16% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 3.26% to Rs 23.46 crore

Net profit of W H Brady & Co rose 28.16% to Rs 2.64 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 2.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 3.26% to Rs 23.46 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 22.72 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.23.4622.7214.7111.094.814.004.293.682.642.06

