Emcure Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit rises 39.83% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 07 2024 | 7:04 PM IST
Sales rise 20.38% to Rs 2001.98 crore

Net profit of Emcure Pharmaceuticals rose 39.83% to Rs 194.57 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 139.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 20.38% to Rs 2001.98 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1663.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales2001.981663.09 20 OPM %19.0319.78 -PBDT370.31271.43 36 PBT273.41201.16 36 NP194.57139.15 40

First Published: Nov 07 2024 | 5:02 PM IST

