Emcure Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit rises 39.83% in the September 2024 quarter

Net profit of Emcure Pharmaceuticals rose 39.83% to Rs 194.57 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 139.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 20.38% to Rs 2001.98 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1663.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.2001.981663.0919.0319.78370.31271.43273.41201.16194.57139.15

