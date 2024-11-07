Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Thirdwave Financial Intermediaries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.73 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Thirdwave Financial Intermediaries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.73 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Nov 07 2024 | 7:03 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales reported at Rs 0.60 crore

Net loss of Thirdwave Financial Intermediaries reported to Rs 0.73 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.42 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales reported to Rs 0.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2024. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales0.600 0 OPM %-116.670 -PBDT-0.640.42 PL PBT-0.730.42 PL NP-0.730.42 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Supriya Sule rules out reconciliation with Ajit Pawar while he's with BJP

BFSI summit LIVE: Data science can help pre-identify those vulnerable to cyber fraud, says Chugh

Donald Trump's comeback: Govt closely monitors potential impact on India

Trent Q2FY25 results: PAT rises 44.3% to Rs 338.75 cr despite headwinds

PKL 2024 Live score: Bengal Warriorz vs Dabang Delhi match begins at 8 PM

First Published: Nov 07 2024 | 5:01 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story