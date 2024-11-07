Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Emami consolidated net profit rises 19.14% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 07 2024 | 7:04 PM IST
Sales rise 2.97% to Rs 890.59 crore

Net profit of Emami rose 19.14% to Rs 212.66 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 178.50 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 2.97% to Rs 890.59 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 864.87 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales890.59864.87 3 OPM %27.6126.95 -PBDT265.08241.91 10 PBT220.43195.82 13 NP212.66178.50 19

First Published: Nov 07 2024 | 5:02 PM IST

