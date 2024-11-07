Emami consolidated net profit rises 19.14% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 2.97% to Rs 890.59 crore

Net profit of Emami rose 19.14% to Rs 212.66 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 178.50 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 2.97% to Rs 890.59 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 864.87 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.890.59864.8727.6126.95265.08241.91220.43195.82212.66178.50

