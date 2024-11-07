Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys consolidated net profit rises 40.20% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 0.10% to Rs 691.92 crore

Net profit of Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys rose 40.20% to Rs 125.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 89.17 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 0.10% to Rs 691.92 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 692.61 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.691.92692.6124.6321.69183.80148.83170.31123.15125.0289.17

