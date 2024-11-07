Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Steel Strips Infrastructures reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.40 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 07 2024 | 7:04 PM IST
Sales reported at Rs 0.32 crore

Net loss of Steel Strips Infrastructures reported to Rs 0.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net profit of Rs 24.31 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.32 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 and also during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales0.320.32 0 OPM %-112.50-87.50 -PBDT-0.4024.31 PL PBT-0.4024.31 PL NP-0.4024.31 PL

First Published: Nov 07 2024 | 5:02 PM IST

