Amarjothi Spinning Mills consolidated net profit declines 3.27% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 42.88% to Rs 53.48 crore

Net profit of Amarjothi Spinning Mills declined 3.27% to Rs 3.25 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3.36 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 42.88% to Rs 53.48 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 37.43 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.53.4837.4314.0419.376.036.083.934.033.253.36

Powered by Capital Market - Live News