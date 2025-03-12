Emerald Finance gains after tieup with H.K. Jewels

Emerald Finance advanced 2.54% to Rs 107 after the company announced that it has partnered with H.K. Jewels to offer its early-wage access program to the employees of the company.

This partnership aims to provide instant financial relief to employees by allowing them to access part of their salaries seamlessly throughout the month. In line with its vision to expand its offerings and serve retail customers at large, the company had been working on a salary advance solution. This product involves partnering with employers to offer short-term loans as salary advances.

Emerald Finance is engaged in offering a range of banking products and financial services. Its digital products include micro, small, and medium enterprise (MSME) business loans and early wage access.

The companys consolidated net profit increased 108.4% to Rs 2.48 crore on a 67.8% jump in total income to Rs 5.74 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

