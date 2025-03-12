Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Emerald Finance gains after tieup with H.K. Jewels

Emerald Finance gains after tieup with H.K. Jewels

Image
Last Updated : Mar 12 2025 | 3:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Emerald Finance advanced 2.54% to Rs 107 after the company announced that it has partnered with H.K. Jewels to offer its early-wage access program to the employees of the company.

This partnership aims to provide instant financial relief to employees by allowing them to access part of their salaries seamlessly throughout the month. In line with its vision to expand its offerings and serve retail customers at large, the company had been working on a salary advance solution. This product involves partnering with employers to offer short-term loans as salary advances.

Emerald Finance is engaged in offering a range of banking products and financial services. Its digital products include micro, small, and medium enterprise (MSME) business loans and early wage access.

The companys consolidated net profit increased 108.4% to Rs 2.48 crore on a 67.8% jump in total income to Rs 5.74 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Firstsource Solutions Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

TCS expands partnership with Coop Danmark to support operations and customer experience

K&R Rail Engineering Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Benchmarks trade with limited losses; PSU bank shares slide

Japanese markets end flat

First Published: Mar 12 2025 | 2:59 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story