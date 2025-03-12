Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Jubilant Ingrevia signs PPA with O2 Power

Jubilant Ingrevia signs PPA with O2 Power

Last Updated : Mar 12 2025 | 5:04 PM IST
To source renewable power for its SEZ Bharuch manufacturing unit

Jubilant Ingrevia has taken a significant step towards enhancing its renewable energy footprint by signing a power purchase agreement with O2 Power through its wholly owned subsidiary Jubilant Infrastructure for its SEZ Bharuch Manufacturing Facility. This agreement reinforces the Company's commitment to sustainability through the adoption of green energy. The contract comes one year after carrying out the same exercise at its manufacturing facilities in Savli, Gujarat and Gajraula, Uttar Pradesh for which supply is scheduled to begin in April 2025.

With the signing of this contract over 35% of Jubilant Ingrevia's over-all energy requirement at all manufacturing facilities will be met through renewable energy.

First Published: Mar 12 2025 | 4:42 PM IST

