Nifty March futures trade at premium

NSE India VIX slipped 2.70% to 13.69.

The Nifty March 2025 futures closed at 22,527, a premium of 56.50 points compared with the Nifty's closing 22,470.50 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 lost 27.40 points or 0.12% to 22,470.50.

Tata Motors, Infosys and HDFC Bank were the top trading individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The March 2025 F&O contracts will expire on 27 March 2025.

