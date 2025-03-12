Bharat Electronics secures order worth Rs 2,463 cr from MoD

Bharat Electronics has signed a contract with Ministry of Defence valued at Rs 2,463 crore for supply and services of Ashwini Radars.

These fully indigenous AESA radars developed jointly by DRDO and BEL have integrated IFF with electronic scanning in azimuth and elevation and are capable of 4D surveillance. These mobile radars with advanced ECCM features are deployable on all terrains and can automatically detect and track aerial targets ranging from fighter aircrafts to slow moving targets.

With this, BEL has now accumulated orders totalling Rs.17,030 Crore in the current financial year.

