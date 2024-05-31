Emergent Industrial Solutions consolidated net profit declines 12.77% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 117.32% to Rs 173.94 crore

Net profit of Emergent Industrial Solutions declined 12.77% to Rs 0.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 117.32% to Rs 173.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 80.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 23.02% to Rs 1.71 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 137.29% to Rs 357.22 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 150.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

173.9480.04357.22150.540.13-1.220.39-1.140.560.662.511.960.540.632.431.860.410.471.711.39

