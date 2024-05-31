Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Emergent Industrial Solutions consolidated net profit declines 12.77% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 9:12 AM IST
Sales rise 117.32% to Rs 173.94 crore

Net profit of Emergent Industrial Solutions declined 12.77% to Rs 0.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 117.32% to Rs 173.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 80.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 23.02% to Rs 1.71 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 137.29% to Rs 357.22 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 150.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales173.9480.04 117 357.22150.54 137 OPM %0.13-1.22 -0.39-1.14 - PBDT0.560.66 -15 2.511.96 28 PBT0.540.63 -14 2.431.86 31 NP0.410.47 -13 1.711.39 23

First Published: May 31 2024 | 7:33 AM IST

