Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Emkay Global Financial Services consolidated net profit declines 65.54% in the June 2025 quarter

Emkay Global Financial Services consolidated net profit declines 65.54% in the June 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 11 2025 | 4:51 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 11.60% to Rs 72.44 crore

Net profit of Emkay Global Financial Services declined 65.54% to Rs 4.78 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 13.87 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 11.60% to Rs 72.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 81.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales72.4481.95 -12 OPM %8.0318.41 -PBDT8.1719.73 -59 PBT5.2517.11 -69 NP4.7813.87 -66

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Ganesh Benzoplast consolidated net profit rises 10.35% in the June 2025 quarter

Dynamic Portfolio Management & Services standalone net profit rises 100.00% in the June 2025 quarter

AWFIS Space Solutions consolidated net profit rises 257.71% in the June 2025 quarter

Astral consolidated net profit declines 32.64% in the June 2025 quarter

Goldiam International consolidated net profit rises 52.86% in the June 2025 quarter

First Published: Aug 11 2025 | 4:36 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story