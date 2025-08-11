Emkay Global Financial Services consolidated net profit declines 65.54% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 11.60% to Rs 72.44 crore

Net profit of Emkay Global Financial Services declined 65.54% to Rs 4.78 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 13.87 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 11.60% to Rs 72.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 81.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.72.4481.958.0318.418.1719.735.2517.114.7813.87

