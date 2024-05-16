Sales rise 48.38% to Rs 14.17 crore

Net profit of Maestros Electronics & Telecommun. Systems rose 86.96% to Rs 2.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 48.38% to Rs 14.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 9.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 65.77% to Rs 4.94 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 35.33% to Rs 33.29 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 24.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

14.179.5533.2924.6024.7717.9119.1014.803.871.987.364.413.741.876.914.022.581.384.942.98

Powered by Capital Market - Live News