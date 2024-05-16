Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Maestros Electronics & Telecommun. Systems standalone net profit rises 86.96% in the March 2024 quarter

Maestros Electronics &amp; Telecommun. Systems standalone net profit rises 86.96% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 16 2024 | 6:34 PM IST
Sales rise 48.38% to Rs 14.17 crore

Net profit of Maestros Electronics & Telecommun. Systems rose 86.96% to Rs 2.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 48.38% to Rs 14.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 9.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 65.77% to Rs 4.94 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 35.33% to Rs 33.29 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 24.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales14.179.55 48 33.2924.60 35 OPM %24.7717.91 -19.1014.80 - PBDT3.871.98 95 7.364.41 67 PBT3.741.87 100 6.914.02 72 NP2.581.38 87 4.942.98 66

First Published: May 16 2024 | 6:25 PM IST

