Sales decline 75.00% to Rs 0.08 croreNet profit of Emmessar Biotech & Nutrition rose 85.00% to Rs 0.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 75.00% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 50.00% to Rs 0.75 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 45.10% to Rs 0.56 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Powered by Capital Market - Live News