Kamadgiri Fashion standalone net profit declines 15.13% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 29 2024 | 3:31 PM IST
Sales decline 20.88% to Rs 55.12 crore

Net profit of Kamadgiri Fashion declined 15.13% to Rs 2.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 20.88% to Rs 55.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 69.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 1.41 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 1.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 22.53% to Rs 217.60 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 280.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales55.1269.67 -21 217.60280.89 -23 OPM %3.349.47 -2.355.17 - PBDT4.855.07 -4 2.817.67 -63 PBT3.693.85 -4 -1.772.23 PL NP2.302.71 -15 -1.411.48 PL

First Published: May 29 2024 | 3:23 PM IST

