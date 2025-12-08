Emmvee Photovoltaic subsidiary inks deal to supply 4.5 GWp TOPCon solar cells

Emmvee Photovoltaic Power announced that its material and wholly owned subsidiary, Emmvee Energy, has signed a supply agreement with a domestic buyer to supply TOPCon crystalline silicon photovoltaic cells with a contracted offtake of 4.5 GWp.

According to the companys exchange filing, the supply contract will be executed over a five-year period, from December 2025 to 2030. The company also clarified that neither its promoters nor members of the promoter group have any interest in the awarding entity, confirming that the transaction does not qualify as a related-party deal under regulatory norms.

Emmvee Photovoltaic Power is primarily a solar module manufacturer and is the second largest pure-play integrated solar PV module and solar cell manufacturing company and one of the largest solar PV module manufacturers in India.