Royal Orchid Hotels launches new property in Goa

Royal Orchid Hotels has announced the opening of its newest property in North Goa - Regenta Place M.A.R.S. Candolim.The company said the newly opened 3-star deluxe hotel marks its eighth property in Goa, further strengthening the groups presence in the countrys vibrant coastal tourism market.
The hotel will operate under the 'Regenta Place' brand, which is designed to cater to travellers who value both convenience and affordability.
The new property, Regenta Place M.A.R.S. Candolim, is strategically located in the vibrant heart of North Goa. The property offers easy access to major beaches, with Candolim Beach just 1 km away, Calangute Beach 2.7 km away, and Baga Beach 4.6 km away.
The hotel features well-appointed rooms across four categoriesstandard rooms, club rooms, deluxe rooms, and family rooms. Each room includes a balcony, air-conditioning, an LCD TV, a mini-bar fridge and Wi-Fi.
Guest amenities include Limelight, a rooftop multicuisine restaurant offering open-air dining with panoramic views, along with 24-hour in-room dining. The property also offers an infinity pool for recreation, while the Seasons Hall, a 1,120 sq. ft. rooftop venue, serves as an ideal space for small gatherings and corporate events.
Royal Orchid Hotels operates and manages hotels/resorts and provides related services through its portfolio of hotel properties.
The companys consolidated net profit dropped 42.9% to Rs 4.28 crore on a 12.5% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 79.19 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.
The counter fell 5.17% to Rs 386.25 on the BSE.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app