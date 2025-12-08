Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India's Copper Producers Urge Tariffs and Quotas to Counter Cheap Imports and Safeguard Domestic Industry

India's Copper Producers Urge Tariffs and Quotas to Counter Cheap Imports and Safeguard Domestic Industry

With India's copper production reaching new heights, local manufacturers are calling on the government to curb the influx of inexpensive imports. They advocate for increased tariffs and strict quotas on copper imports, particularly from nations benefiting from free trade agreements, to protect their burgeoning industry and ensure fair competition.

