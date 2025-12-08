Market snaps 2-days gaining streak; Nifty ends below 26,000 level; VIX jumps 7.85%

The domestic equity benchmarks ended with significant losses today, ending a two-session winning streak as persistent foreign institutional investor (FII) selling and a sharp uptick in volatility dented sentiment on Dalal Street. Investors will focus on US and India inflation figures, due later this week.

The Nifty settled below the 26,000 level. All sectoral indices ended in the red, with realty, PSU bank and media stocks registering the steepest losses.

As per provisional closing data, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, dropped 609.68 points or 0.71% to 85,102.69. The Nifty 50 index tanked 225.90 points or 0.86% to 25,960.55. In the past two trading sessions, the Nifty and Sensex declined 0.77% and 0.71%, respectively.

The broader market underperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index tanked 2.20% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index fell 1.16%. The market breadth was weak. On the BSE, 949 shares rose and 3,352 shares fell. A total of 195 shares were unchanged. The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, surged 7.85% to 11.13. IPO Update: Corona Remedies received bids for 23,32,764 shares as against 45,71,882 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 15:30 IST on Monday (8 December 2025). The issue was subscribed 0.51 times. The issue opened for bidding on 8 December 2025 and it will close on 10 December 2025. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 1,008 and 1,062 per share.

Wakefit Innovations received bids for 49,63,104 shares as against 3,63,53,276 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 15:15 IST on Monday (8 December 2025). The issue was subscribed 0.14 times. The issue opened for bidding on 8 December 2025 and it will close on 10 December 2025. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 185 and 195 per share. Buzzing Index: The Nifty Realty index declined 3.53% to 861.65. The index rose 0.88% in the previous two consecutive trading session. Godrej Properties (down 5.07%), Prestige Estates Projects (down 4.7%), Anant Raj (down 4.66%), DLF (down 4.54%), Sobha (down 4.08%), Lodha Developers (down 3.51%), Oberoi Realty (down 2.83%), Brigade Enterprises (down 2.47%), SignatureGlobal India (down 1.05%) and Phoenix Mills (down 0.01%) declined.

Stocks in Spotlight: SML Mahindra added 2.91% after the company reported 94.29% jump in commercial vehicle (CV) sales to 952 units in November 2025, compared with 490 units sold in November 2024. SPML Infra fell 3.05%. The company said its joint venture with Shree Hari Infraprojects had secured an order worth Rs 207.38 crore from the Public Health Engineering Department (PHED), Jhalawar, Rajasthan. Ashoka Buildcon surged 1.94% after the company announced that it has secured an order worth Rs 447.21 crore from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for its ongoing flyover construction project on the SionPanvel Highway. HFCL slipped 3.95%. The company announced that it has secured export orders worth $72.96 million (Rs 656.10 crore) for the supply of optical fiber cables (OFC).

RailTel Corporation of India fell 4.95%. The company announced that it has received a letter of acceptance (LoA) worth Rs 14.40 crore from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). MTAR Technologies declined 2.51%. The company announced that it has secured an order worth Rs 194 crore from Megha Engineering & Infrastructures (MEIL) for the supply of end fittings and associated components. Global Markets: European stocks traded mixed on Monday as global investors exercise caution ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserves policy decision this week. Asian markets ended higher as Chinas outbound shipments surged 5.9% last month in U.S. dollar terms from a year earlier, Chinas customs data showed Monday. Imports rose 1.9% last month compared to 1% in October.

Chinas exports of rare earths accelerated in November, as it shipped out 5,494 tons of the critical minerals, up 24% from a year earlier. Attention also drifted toward Washington, where the Federal Reserve meets this week and is widely expected to roll out another interest rate cut. With inflation easing and growth signals turning patchy, investors are hoping the Fed will keep the monetary support flowing. Fresh revisions from Tokyo added a dash of gloom early Monday. Japans economy shrank more than initially reported in the July to September quarter, with official numbers showing GDP contracting at an annualized 2.3%. The decline was steeper than both the earlier 1.8% estimate and economists expectation of a 2.0% drop, underscoring the challenges facing Asias second-largest economy.

Wall Street, however, wrapped up last Friday on a more cheerful note. All three major indices finished in the green as markets sifted through a batch of U.S. data. The S&P 500 notched its fourth straight gain, inching up 0.19% to 6,870.40 and moving to within about 0.7% of its intraday peak. The Nasdaq Composite rose 0.31% to 23,578.13, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 104.05 points, or 0.22%, to close at 47,954.99. Adding fuel to rate-cut hopes was the latest Personal Consumption Expenditures Price Index reading for September, the Federal Reserves preferred inflation measure. Core PCE climbed 0.2% month-on-month and 2.8% year-on-year, cooler than analysts had pencilled in. Coupled with signs of a softening labor market and increasingly cautious consumers, the reading strengthened expectations that the Fed is preparing to lean further into policy support.