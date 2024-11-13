Polyspin Exports consolidated net profit declines 69.41% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 15.10% to Rs 61.52 croreNet profit of Polyspin Exports declined 69.41% to Rs 0.67 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 15.10% to Rs 61.52 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 53.45 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales61.5253.45 15 OPM %7.574.71 -PBDT4.222.88 47 PBT3.182.10 51 NP0.672.19 -69
