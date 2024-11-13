Moksh Ornaments standalone net profit rises 33.15% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 25.18% to Rs 158.45 crore

Net profit of Moksh Ornaments rose 33.15% to Rs 2.41 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.81 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 25.18% to Rs 158.45 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 126.58 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.158.45126.582.802.483.262.463.222.422.411.81

Powered by Capital Market - Live News