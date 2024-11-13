Moksh Ornaments standalone net profit rises 33.15% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 25.18% to Rs 158.45 croreNet profit of Moksh Ornaments rose 33.15% to Rs 2.41 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.81 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 25.18% to Rs 158.45 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 126.58 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales158.45126.58 25 OPM %2.802.48 -PBDT3.262.46 33 PBT3.222.42 33 NP2.411.81 33
