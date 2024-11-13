Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

One Point One Solutions consolidated net profit rises 41.32% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 13 2024 | 4:50 PM IST
Sales rise 56.67% to Rs 62.48 crore

Net profit of One Point One Solutions rose 41.32% to Rs 8.38 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 5.93 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 56.67% to Rs 62.48 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 39.88 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales62.4839.88 57 OPM %27.2734.35 -PBDT17.4113.39 30 PBT11.378.33 36 NP8.385.93 41

First Published: Nov 13 2024 | 4:26 PM IST

