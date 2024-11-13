One Point One Solutions consolidated net profit rises 41.32% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 56.67% to Rs 62.48 crore

Net profit of One Point One Solutions rose 41.32% to Rs 8.38 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 5.93 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 56.67% to Rs 62.48 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 39.88 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.62.4839.8827.2734.3517.4113.3911.378.338.385.93

