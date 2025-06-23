EMS gains on emerging L1 bidder for two major UP Jal Nigam projects worth Rs 203 cr

EMS rose 1.47% to Rs 589.95 after the company emerged as the Lowest Bidder (L-1) for two major infrastructure contracts awarded by UP Jal Nigam (Urban), with a combined estimated value of approximately Rs 202.85 crore.

The first project, worth Rs 98.80 crore, is part of the Nagar Nigam Ayodhya Sewerage Scheme. It includes surveying, soil investigation, design, and complete execution of sewerage works in District-I, Part-I & II, Zone 1 & 2. The project should be finished within 21 months.

The second contract, valued at Rs 104.05 crore, is part of the Agra Water Supply Re-Organization Scheme (Trans Yamuna Zone-I & II, Package 1). It involves building an intake well and pump house, an approach bridge, an 1100 mm diameter raw water rising main, and a 55 MLD water treatment plant with improved treatment technologies. This project has a timeline of 24 months for completion.