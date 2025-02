Endurance Technologies consolidated net profit rises 21.09% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 11.64% to Rs 2859.16 crore

Net profit of Endurance Technologies rose 21.09% to Rs 184.39 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 152.28 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 11.64% to Rs 2859.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 2561.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.2859.162561.1113.0311.67382.99315.04246.59200.62184.39152.28

