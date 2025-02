Airo Lam consolidated net profit declines 42.02% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 5.05% to Rs 53.99 crore

Net profit of Airo Lam declined 42.02% to Rs 1.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1.88 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 5.05% to Rs 53.99 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 56.86 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.53.9956.866.288.882.593.901.373.011.091.88

Powered by Capital Market - Live News