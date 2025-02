Fineotex Chemical consolidated net profit declines 15.43% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 9.05% to Rs 125.92 crore

Net profit of Fineotex Chemical declined 15.43% to Rs 27.63 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 32.67 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 9.05% to Rs 125.92 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 138.45 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.125.92138.4527.2329.1439.0744.9936.4843.5627.6332.67

