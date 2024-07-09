Energy shares fall

Energy stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the BSE Energy index falling 16.29 points or 0.12% at 13267.49 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Energy index, Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd (down 4.96%), Deep Industries Ltd (down 2.65%),Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores Ltd (down 1.29%),Indraprastha Gas Ltd (down 0.98%),Reliance Industries Ltd (down 0.78%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Jindal Drilling & Industries Ltd (down 0.71%), Gujarat Gas Ltd (down 0.64%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 0.62%), Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (down 0.58%), and Ganesh Benzoplast Ltd (down 0.42%).

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

On the other hand, Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 6.04%), Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd (up 6.03%), and Panama Petrochem Ltd (up 4.55%) moved up.

At 13:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 230.85 or 0.43% at 54266.29.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 42.23 points or 0.26% at 16230.6.

The Nifty 50 index was up 98.8 points or 0.41% at 24419.35.

The BSE Sensex index was up 380.31 points or 0.48% at 80340.69.

On BSE,2004 shares were trading in green, 1869 were trading in red and 117 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News