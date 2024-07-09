Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / LTIMindtree Ltd eases for fifth straight session

LTIMindtree Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Image
Last Updated : Jul 09 2024 | 2:17 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

LTIMindtree Ltd is quoting at Rs 5348.05, down 0.77% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 7.01% in last one year as compared to a 26.15% rally in NIFTY and a 29.19% spurt in the Nifty IT index.

LTIMindtree Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 5348.05, down 0.77% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.4% on the day, quoting at 24417.2. The Sensex is at 80350.79, up 0.49%.LTIMindtree Ltd has gained around 9.07% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which LTIMindtree Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 9.24% in last one month and is currently quoting at 37742.25, down 0.07% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.28 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 5.16 lakh shares in last one month.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 5370.05, down 0.85% on the day. LTIMindtree Ltd jumped 7.01% in last one year as compared to a 26.15% rally in NIFTY and a 29.19% spurt in the Nifty IT index.

The PE of the stock is 35.58 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

LIVE: PM Modi hails Russia as India's 'all-weather friend', credits Putin for strengthening ties

Stock Market LIVE: Nifty hits new high, tops 24,400; Sensex up 400 pts; ITC, Maruti lead

Heavy rains in Goa cause waterlogging, traffic woes; IMD issues red alert

Premium

Buy adequate home insurance to rebuild property in case of monsoon damage

Vietnam tops list of most affordable countries for expats, India ranks 6th

First Published: Jul 09 2024 | 1:36 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story