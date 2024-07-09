LTIMindtree Ltd eases for fifth straight session

LTIMindtree Ltd is quoting at Rs 5348.05, down 0.77% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 7.01% in last one year as compared to a 26.15% rally in NIFTY and a 29.19% spurt in the Nifty IT index.

LTIMindtree Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 5348.05, down 0.77% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.4% on the day, quoting at 24417.2. The Sensex is at 80350.79, up 0.49%.LTIMindtree Ltd has gained around 9.07% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which LTIMindtree Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 9.24% in last one month and is currently quoting at 37742.25, down 0.07% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.28 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 5.16 lakh shares in last one month.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 5370.05, down 0.85% on the day. LTIMindtree Ltd jumped 7.01% in last one year as compared to a 26.15% rally in NIFTY and a 29.19% spurt in the Nifty IT index.

The PE of the stock is 35.58 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News