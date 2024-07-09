Telecom shares fall

Telecom stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the BSE Telecommunication index falling 5.64 points or 0.18% at 3126.64 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Telecommunication index, GTL Infrastructure Ltd (down 4.81%), Railtel Corporation of India Ltd (down 3.98%),HFCL Ltd (down 2.16%),Vindhya Telelinks Ltd (down 1.52%),Tejas Networks Ltd (down 0.95%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were OnMobile Global Ltd (down 0.49%), ITI Ltd (down 0.27%), Route Mobile Ltd (down 0.25%), Bharti Airtel Ltd (down 0.24%), and Indus Towers Ltd (down 0.05%).

On the other hand, Optiemus Infracom Ltd (up 10.09%), Avantel Ltd (up 3.3%), and Sterlite Technologies Ltd (up 1.39%) moved up.

At 13:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 230.85 or 0.43% at 54266.29.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 42.23 points or 0.26% at 16230.6.

The Nifty 50 index was up 98.8 points or 0.41% at 24419.35.

The BSE Sensex index was up 380.31 points or 0.48% at 80340.69.

On BSE,2004 shares were trading in green, 1869 were trading in red and 117 were unchanged.

