Sanofi India Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Sanofi India Ltd is quoting at Rs 6438.8, down 0.88% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 7.01% in last one year as compared to a 26.15% rally in NIFTY and a 49.32% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

Sanofi India Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 6438.8, down 0.88% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.4% on the day, quoting at 24417.2. The Sensex is at 80350.79, up 0.49%.Sanofi India Ltd has eased around 35.4% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Sanofi India Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 3.84% in last one month and is currently quoting at 20325.8, up 1.02% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 7917 shares today, compared to the daily average of 36167 shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 26.39 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.

