Aegis Logistics Ltd down for fifth straight session

Aegis Logistics Ltd is quoting at Rs 708.4, down 1.43% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 16.58% in last one year as compared to a 8.32% rally in NIFTY and a 2.76% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

Aegis Logistics Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 708.4, down 1.43% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.36% on the day, quoting at 23239.7. The Sensex is at 76651.74, up 0.32%.Aegis Logistics Ltd has eased around 12.93% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Aegis Logistics Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 3.28% in last one month and is currently quoting at 33805.2, up 0.38% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 8.13 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 57.79 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 53.58 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

