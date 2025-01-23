Hitachi Energy India Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Hitachi Energy India Ltd is quoting at Rs 11868.35, down 2% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 16.58% in last one year as compared to a 8.32% rally in NIFTY and a 2.76% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

Hitachi Energy India Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 11868.35, down 2% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.36% on the day, quoting at 23239.7. The Sensex is at 76651.74, up 0.32%.Hitachi Energy India Ltd has eased around 15.41% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Hitachi Energy India Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 3.28% in last one month and is currently quoting at 33805.2, up 0.38% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 35550 shares today, compared to the daily average of 58072 shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 258.89 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

