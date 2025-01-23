Bajaj Auto Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Bajaj Auto Ltd is quoting at Rs 8408.75, down 0.62% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 16.58% in last one year as compared to a 8.32% rally in NIFTY and a 21.18% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

Bajaj Auto Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 8408.75, down 0.62% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.36% on the day, quoting at 23239.7. The Sensex is at 76651.74, up 0.32%.Bajaj Auto Ltd has lost around 4.21% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Bajaj Auto Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 0.68% in last one month and is currently quoting at 22274.35, up 1.16% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.83 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 4.11 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 8430, down 0.37% on the day. Bajaj Auto Ltd jumped 16.58% in last one year as compared to a 8.32% rally in NIFTY and a 21.18% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 28.88 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

