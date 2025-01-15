Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Hathway Cable slides after Q3 PAT fall 39% YoY to Rs 14 cr

Last Updated : Jan 15 2025 | 9:51 AM IST
Hathway Cable & Datacom slipped 1.83% to Rs 15.08 after the company's consolidated net profit fell 38.8% to Rs 13.67 crore in Q3 FY25 as against Rs 22.34 crore posted in Q3 FY24.

Revenue from operations increased 1.3% YoY to Rs 511.15 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared to Rs 504.58 crore in Q3 FY24.

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 19.07 crore in Q3 FY25, down 38% as compared to Rs 30.75 crore recorded in Q3 FY24.

The company's revenue from cable television segment stood at Rs 345.79 crore (down 0.91% YoY) while broadband business was at Rs 149.99 crore (down 3.60% YoY) and revenue from dealing in securities was Rs 15.37 crore during the period under review.

Hathway Cable & Datacom is one of the largest multiple-system operator (MSO) and cable broadband service providers in India.

First Published: Jan 15 2025 | 9:44 AM IST

