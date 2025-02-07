Venky's (India) reports standalone net profit of Rs 20.38 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 7.51% to Rs 881.61 crore

Net profit of Venky's (India) reported to Rs 20.38 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net loss of Rs 7.94 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 7.51% to Rs 881.61 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 953.17 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.881.61953.173.30-0.7636.88-1.9627.85-10.4820.38-7.94

