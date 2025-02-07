Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Edelweiss Financial Services consolidated net profit declines 0.58% in the December 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 07 2025 | 5:34 PM IST
Sales decline 19.58% to Rs 1924.18 crore

Net profit of Edelweiss Financial Services declined 0.58% to Rs 124.37 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 125.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 19.58% to Rs 1924.18 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 2392.78 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales1924.182392.78 -20 OPM %39.5334.76 -PBDT215.68121.44 78 PBT181.2989.16 103 NP124.37125.09 -1

First Published: Feb 07 2025 | 5:22 PM IST

