Edelweiss Financial Services consolidated net profit declines 0.58% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 19.58% to Rs 1924.18 croreNet profit of Edelweiss Financial Services declined 0.58% to Rs 124.37 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 125.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 19.58% to Rs 1924.18 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 2392.78 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales1924.182392.78 -20 OPM %39.5334.76 -PBDT215.68121.44 78 PBT181.2989.16 103 NP124.37125.09 -1
