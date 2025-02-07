Edelweiss Financial Services consolidated net profit declines 0.58% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 19.58% to Rs 1924.18 crore

Net profit of Edelweiss Financial Services declined 0.58% to Rs 124.37 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 125.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 19.58% to Rs 1924.18 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 2392.78 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.1924.182392.7839.5334.76215.68121.44181.2989.16124.37125.09

Powered by Capital Market - Live News